Newton High School FBLA Wins Big in Anaheim

Newton High School Future Business Leaders of America traveled to Anaheim, California on June 27 in order for their Texas State winners to compete. Over 12,000 competitors from the U.S, Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Haiti and China participated at the National Leadership Conference and Newton FBLA’s team of Wendi Bailey and Luke Windham brought home 5th place nationally for their Computer Game and Simulation project. Also competing were Daisy Flowers and Sunsony Khan in a Community Service project.

While in Anaheim, these students learned from motivational speakers, participated in campaign rallies for national officer candidates, and acquired new skills through workshops. Congratulations and thanks to FBLA sponsor Carolyn Perdue. Pictured is left to right: Daisy Flowers, Luke Windham, Wendi Bailey, and Sunsony Kahn.