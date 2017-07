On Saturday night, July 8, around 8:45 p.m., the Newton Volunteer Fire Department was called out to a house fire on Magnolia Street. The home was the residence of Judy Bush. It was believed that the fire started in the laundry room on the back of the home. That room burned completely off of the house and the home suffered a great deal of smoke and water damage. The NVFD wants to thank Bon Wier Fire Department and the Red Cross for their support and help in times of need.