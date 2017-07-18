Drowning at a Newton County Waterpark

Courtesy of Sheriff Billy Rowles

Sunday afternoon around 3:14 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call concerning an unconscious male in the water at Backwoods Beach on County Road 4096 in South Newton County. The park is located near the Trout Creek community. Deputies, Trout Creek Volunteer Fire Department and Care Plus Ambulance Service were dispatched to the scene and CPR was initiated upon arrival of first responders in the fire department. After about an hour of CPR, Justice of the Peace, Dana Ashmore was asked to come to the scene where she pronounced 40 year old Thomas Arby Butler, III of Orange, Texas deceased. Witnesses at the scene said that Butler was possibly knocked out going down a water slide at the park. An autopsy has been ordered by the Justice of the Peace and no further information is available at this time. A GoFundMe page has been created to help the family with funeral expensesss. Pictured is Thomas Arby Butler, III.