Investigation of Missing Property Underway at the Newton County Sheriff’s Office

After a man’s criminal charges were dropped, it was discovered his property was missing. His and other property that was still considered active from current cases had been destroyed. Sheriff Billy Rowles reported to us that on December 13, 2016 before his swearing in on January 1st, Sheriff Eddie Shannon had evidence destroyed, evidence that dated back to 2004.

Some of the evidence included guns that were taken to Deweyville High School and chopped up by employees. Rowles also told us that he had obtained photos of the guns that had been chopped in half. Eddie Shannon was sworn into office in November 2012 after Joe Walker resigned. Shannon was later defeated by Sheriff Billy Rowles in the 2016 election. Sheriff Rowles has called in the Texas Rangers to investigate.