Newton ISD Hires New Principal

Letter to Newton ISD Family

My name is Chris McKinley and I’m so excited to introduce myself as the new Newton ISD High School Principal. I am thrilled to begin working with the staff and students as well as working with the community. I believe all stakeholders play an important role in preparing our students for their future. Our goal is to ensure that all students are healthy, happy and safe, so they can learn as much as possible. We will accomplish this by setting high academic expectations for all students and providing supportive systems to ensure they are met. Our students at Newton High School will be college or career ready by the time they graduate. I am confident that together we can accomplish these goals. I am looking forward to the 2017-2018 school year. Go Eagles!

Sincerely,

Chris McKinley