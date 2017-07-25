ATV Accident at ATV Park – Sabine County EMS to the Rescue

An accident occurred on Saturday, July 22, 2017 at the Sabine ATV Park in northern Newton County. Fire Chief Charles Duckworth reports that the accident happened around 6:26 p.m. According to Duckworth, Newton County dispatchers tried to get an ambulance to the scene but the nearest one available was in Beaumont at the time. He stated that later an ambulance arrived from Sabine County EMS approximately one hour after the accident occurred. The man injured in the accident was identified as Brian Coleman of Woodville, Texas. It was reported later by his wife he had been transported to Baptist Hospital in Beaumont with injuries to his shoulder, ankle and ribs. Sabine County EMS responded to the accident due to the desperate need at the scene. They normally only service Sabine County. No other information is known at this time.