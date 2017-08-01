Pet Star Winner Announced – Drumroll Please …

Yes, that’s right, Gwen Satterwhite is the winner of the two Schlitterbahn tickets in our Pet Star contest. Pictured is her dog Bluebell. Bluebell’s picture was taken after a light snow about two years ago in Newton County.

We spoke with Gwen and she was delighted to win our Pet Star Summer 2017 Contest. She is looking forward to a great time at Schlitterbahn Galveston!

Thanks go out to all the entries. We’ve had so much fun meeting all the lovely critters in Newton County. Looking back it was certainly entertaining. With a diaper wearing donkey, a chicken in a tutu, a baby goat and so much more, it was anything but dull. We are featuring two more Pet Stars on page 8 this week. These guys came in late for the drawing but we couldn’t help but run their pictures. They are just too cute. See you all next summer for Pet Star 2018!