Good News from NISD Superintendent for 2017-18

One of the greatest gifts our children receive is an education. It truly takes a village to raise a child; I can relate to this statement because I have three children that keep my life busy and full of excitement. As a parent, educator and community member, I am thankful to live in a community where the school is supported and education is valued. As summer break comes to an end, I see families in our community, some are happy for their children to return to school and others want summer to last a little longer. The family at Newton ISD is ready to welcome our students back for the upcoming school year.

Newton ISD is gearing up for an exciting start for the 2017-2018 school year. We are welcoming two new principals into our district. Mrs. Cathy Marshall will be serving as the Newton Middle School Principal and Mr. Chris McKinley will be at the high school. Mrs. Judy Holleman, who was the NMS Principal for the past few years will be overseeing the Special Services Department and DAEP campus.

Our new teachers will begin on Monday, August 7th and the entire staff will return on Wednesday, August 9th with our annual Back to School Breakfast. A special thank you to Newton Lions Club, Brookshire Brothers, and First Financial Bank for sponsoring the breakfast for our faculty and staff.

We will have Open House on all campuses on Thursday, August 17th, NES will be from 4 to 5:30 p.m., NMS will be from 5 to 6:30 p.m. and NHS will host Open House from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The evening will be complete with a Community Pep Rally at the high school gym at 7:15 p.m. During Open House, the elementary students are encouraged to bring their school supplies and meet their teachers. At the Middle and High School, students will be able to pick up their class schedules and visit with their teachers. The first day of school for all students will be on Monday, August 21st.