Methodist Church Welcomes New Pastor

Servant United Methodist Church of Newton has a new logo and a new Pastor. John McKissack is Servant UMC’s new part-time pastor. About sixteen years ago John and Tammy served as foreign missionaries in the Dominican Republic with their daughters Carol and Christina. They started a children’s ministry on weekends and Tammy led a ladies ministry and group. A group that met every week, while John preached on Sundays in broken Spanish or “Spanglish” as he would call it. John and Tammy are both excited to be assigned to Newton and to be a part of such a loving church family that has so much potential. Currently John is pastoring every other Sunday of the month in Newton, because he is also serving as pastor of Magnolia Springs United Methodist Church and Spurger United Methodist Church.

Pastor John will be at Servant United Methodist Church of Newton delivering the sermon on the first and third Sundays of the month. Sunday School starts at 10 a.m. and Worship Service begins at 11 a.m.