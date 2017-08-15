Family Suffers Tragic Loss

According to Texas DPS Troopers, at around 3 p.m. they were called to a one vehicle fatality in Sabine County. The preliminary crash investigation indicates that a 2008 Nissan passenger vehicle was traveling south on US 96 when it crossed the northbound lane, struck a culvert and rolled. In the process the driver was ejected. The driver was identified as Christopher Lynn Williams, age 45 of Jasper, Texas. Williams died later at Sabine County Memorial Hospital around 4:41 p.m.

Williams was a Newton High School graduate of 1990. Services were held on Sunday, August 13, 2017 at Harvest Church in Jasper, Texas, where hundreds of mourners gathered to honor his memory. He certainly will be missed by all who knew and loved him. He was laid to rest in the Newton City Cemetery.