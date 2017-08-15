Newton Volleyball Off to a Great Start

Update from Coach Mays, “Newton Varsity won the tournament in Shepherd Saturday, August 12, 2017. Games scores against Trinity were Newton 25-12, 25-8; Apple Springs, Newton 25-13, 25-17; Shepherd in 3 games 25-20, 15-25 and 15-11. Newton’s Varsity Volleyball team season record 5-0. Junior Varsity tied with Shepherd with only one loss out of three matches for 2nd place with games scores against Trinity 25-16, 28-26. They lost to Shepherd and won their match against Apple Springs. Newton’s JV Volleyball team finished 4-1 in season play. The JV team played all varsity teams in the tournament. The varsity team will travel to Burkeville on Tuesday to play at 4:30 p.m.

Photo courtesy of Amy Dougharty.