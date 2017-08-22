Back to School Haircuts – Giving to the Community they Love

They called it Cuts 4 Christ. A great idea led to 32 great haircuts for students in our community. College freshman, Kirkland Foster saw another community offering free haircuts to students and thought to himself, we can do that! So he, BJ Foster, Josh Foster and Bryan Foster, Sr. all volunteered their time and skills on Sunday afternoon to make sure students had a great start to their school year. The special event was held at Unity Christian Fellowship in Newton.

Nothing says success like a stylish new haircut. Kirkland Foster was heading out to college as soon as he finished trimming these guys up. Thank you all for giving back and making a difference in the lives of others.