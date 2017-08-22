Waiting on the Eclipse of 2017

Yes, it’s our very own Charles Park, the Woods Community column writer, waiting with his trusty friend Junior for the big moment.

On Monday, August 21, 2017, all of North America was treated to an eclipse of the sun. Anyone within the path of totality could see one of nature’s most awe-inspiring sights – a total solar eclipse. This path, where the moon completely covered the sun and the sun’s tenuous atmosphere – the corona – could be seen, stretching from Salem, Oregon to Charleston, South Carolina. Observers outside this path saw a partial solar eclipse where the moon covered part of the sun’s disk. That is what we here in East Texas saw when we looked through our “welding hoods”.

Mr. Park is quite a character and you can read his humorous stories in his weekly column on page 3. Thank you Mr. Park!