What a Wonderful Way to Start the Year

NISD Campuses and District Receive “Met Standard” Accountability Rating

Courtesy of Michelle Barrow, Superintendent

Newton ISD Administration is proud to announce that all campuses received a “Met Standard” accountability rating for the spring 2017 academic testing season. The public school accountability system in Texas is a comprehensive evaluation of district and campus effectiveness by using a framework of four indices that measure the quality of learning from different perspectives. Index 1 provides a snapshot of student performance across all subjects, Index 2 measures year-to-year student improvement, Index 3 emphasizes the academic achievement of certain student groups, and Index 4 emphasizes the importance of a high school diploma for success in post-secondary life. Campuses either receive a “Met Standard” or “Improvement Required” rating. Additionally, distinction designations highlight achievement in specific areas by those districts and campuses that earn a Met Standard rating.

Newton Elementary excelled and received four academic achievement distinctions! The distinctions are in the areas of student progress, closing the achievement gap, post secondary readiness and academic achievement in science. The elementary campuses staff and students show that hard work and dedication does pay off.