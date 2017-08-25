Newton County Judge Signs Declaration of Disaster

DECLARATION OF DISASTER

WHEREAS, Newton County, Texas on the 24th day of August, 2017 is in imminent threat of being in the path of the weather event currently designated as Tropical Storm Harvey, as described in reports issued by the United States National Weather Service and the Texas State Operations Center, potentially causing widespread or severe damage, injury, or loss of life and property resulting from countywide conditions created by torrential rainfall, major flooding with high speed winds and tornadic activity over an excessive period of time, affecting Newton County by causing flooding and wind damage in residential and commercial areas, as well as major infrastructure damage preventing access to or the safe passage on many roadways, as well as the potential for long term countywide electrical power and utility outages. Such conditions have created a public safety hazard.

WHEREAS, the County Judge of Newton County, Texas, has determined, based upon trajectory reports issued by the National Weather Service and the Texas State Operations Center, that extraordinary measures must be taken to protect life, as well as to protect or rehabilitate property, and are necessary and hereby ordered.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT PROCLAIMED BY THE COUNTY JUDGE OF NEWTON COUNTY:

I. That a local state of disaster is hereby declared for Newton County, Texas, pursuant to Section 418.108(a) of the Texas Government Code.

II. Pursuant to Section 418.108(b) of the Texas Government Code, the state of disaster shall continue for a period of not more than seven days from the date of this declaration unless continued or renewed by the Commissioners’ Court of Newton County, Texas.

III. Pursuant to Section 418.108(c) of the Texas Government Code, this declaration of a local disaster shall be given prompt and general publicity and shall be filed promptly with the County Clerk.

IV. Pursuant to Section 418.108(d) of the Texas Government Code, this declaration of a local state of disaster activates the Newton County Emergency Management Plan.

ORDERED this 24th day of August, 2017.

/s/ Paul Price, County Judge, Newton County, Texas