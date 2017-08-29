Harvey Wreaks Havoc on Trees in North Newton County

Burkeville Volunteer Firefighters clean up fallen trees left on roadways as wet ground and wind create a hindrance on highways.  Our local volunteer firefighters are on standby with more rain expected in the forecast.  Pictured, Newton County Commissioner, Gary Fomby in the cowboy hat offering help with a back hoe.  Thanks go out to Commissioner Fomby.  As always the VFD’s are hoping for the best but preparing for the worst.

Photo courtesy Fire Chief, Charles Duckworth

