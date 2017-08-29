New Game Warden in Newton County

We would like to introduce a new family to our community. The Mauppin family has recently moved here from the Dallas area. Dominick Mauppin has been hired in Newton County as a Texas Game Warden. After 17 years of fighting fire as a professional firefighter in the Dallas area, Dominick says he’s ready to work alongside his uncle, Sheriff Billy Rowles but now as a Game Warden. His wife, Elizabeth and children, Chase and Madison are also getting settled and are ready to start school in Newton as well. We are delighted to have them and wish them all the best in their new adventure.