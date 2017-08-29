Tropical Storm Harvey 2017 Order of Voluntary Evacuation

The County Judge finds that a Voluntary Evacuation of persons from the unincorporated areas of Newton County, Texas long low lying areas of the Sabine River is necessary for the preservation of life or other disaster mitigation, response, or recovery.

A Voluntary Evacuation of persons from the unincorporated areas of Newton County, Texas, located along low lying areas of the Sabine River is hereby ORDERED; these areas correspond to the unincorporated areas of Newton County located in the following zip codes: 75966, 75932, 75933, 75928 and 77614.

Unless any other order is issued to the contrary, this VOLUNTARY EVACUATION issued herein SHALL BEGIN ON MONDAY, AUGUST 28, 2017 at 2:30 p.m.

The issuance of the VOLUNTARY EVACUATION shall NOT preclude the County Judge from taking further actions the County Judge considers necessary for the preservation of life or other disaster mitigation, response, or recovery, including but not limited to issuing an order for mandatory evacuation.

This ORDER shall be given prompt and general publicity and shall be filed promptly with the County Clerk of Newton County, Texas; and

This ORDER shall take effect immediately from and after its issuance.

It is here ORDERED on this, the 28th day of August, 2017.

/s/ Paul Price, Newton County Judge