Deweyville Man Drowns Checking On Neighbor

Courtesy Sheriff Billy Rowles

On Thursday, August 31, 2017, the Sheriff’s Office received a call about a possible missing man in the Deweyville area. According to family, 68 year old, Richard Sneed left his home on a 4-wheeler to check on his neighbor. They said he never arrived at his neighbor’s home. On Sunday morning at around 9 a.m., his 4-wheeler was located in swift very deep water and his body was found a short distance away. Deweyville firemen and game wardens recovered his body and Justice of the Peace Dana Ashmore held an inquest and ordered an autopsy.