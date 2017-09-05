Flood Waters Overpower Driver on Hwy. 87

Courtesy Sheriff Billy Rowles

Wednesday afternoon the Newton County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call in reference to a vehicle being swept off the road on Highway 87 South of Newton. According to witnesses, several people tried to rescue the driver but were unable to get to her. Multiple citizens put themselves in danger trying to remove the driver before the van was swept away. Due to the dangerous conditions the driver was unable to be recovered until Thursday, August 31, 2017 around 3 p.m. when citizens waded out and located the victim. The victim was Clementine Thomas, a 61 year old Newton County resident. Special thanks to Scott Walker, Ethan Fomby, and Justice of the Peace, Mike Greer for going the extra mile for the victim and her family. The inquest was done by Justice of the Peace, Connie Smith. The accident is being investigated by the Texas Department of Public Safety.