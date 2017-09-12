Love Makes the Effort

Feeding Hungry Livestock In Deweyville, Texas

The Double N Cowboy Church from Dublin Texas came with a convoy of hay and feed supplies to Deweyville, Texas over the weekend. The cowboys that came to bring relief said, “It was an amazing trip to help the starving animals and the town of Deweyville. We had a few blowouts along the way and the trip took so long we had to camp along the way. It was a special trip as all of the items were donated by local ranchers and farmers.” Most of the cowboys in the convoy had borrowed a trailer to take along the way. Thanks to all those who gave so much to help local ranchers feed their livestock.