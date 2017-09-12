New Faces and New Direction at Methodist Christian School

NEW FACES AND NEW DIRECTION AT MCS

Servant United Methodist Church in Newton is excited to announce some additions and changes at Methodist Christian School. As previously reported SUMC has a new pastor, John McKissack. John has taken great interest in the school and community. His wife, Tammy, has accepted the position of Administrator to direct and manage the school’s new direction.

The school’s current Assistant Director, Donna Plaia, has met the State requirements and is currently in the process of becoming licensed to assume the role of Director. Donna, a Newton native, has a love for the people of Newton and the surrounding communities. She has many ideas to improve the school and also to utilize the school to assist parents. Currently she is working on “Date Night.” A program for Moms and Dads to have a safe, secure environment to leave their children. Proposed plans are to have the date night one Saturday each month with hours of 7:00 to 12:00. Her goal is to implement Date Night in mid to late September.

MCS’s primary focus is to love and care for the children entrusted to the caregivers and to allow the students to discover Jesus. Our teachers will be loving, caring and responsible. Nothing less will be acceptable. Our focus is educating our children to be successful and give them an advantage when they enter the public-school system. MCS desires to be the instrument that makes a difference in the lives and futures of the students. MCS recognizes that the youngsters are the future of the community.

