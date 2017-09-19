Eagles “Air Attack” Takes Down the Lumberjacks

By Jon Meek

Photo by edtracy.com

The Number 8 Newton Eagles (2-0) hosted the 4-A Diboll Lumberjacks Friday night. Newton quickly attacked the Diboll defense when junior quarterback Josh Foster bootlegged to the right and found junior wide-receiver Tamauzia Brown on s top route. Brown then turned around and juked two Diboll defenders finding the end zone from 30 yards out.

In the second half, Diboll got the ball. Their possession of the ball was short lived. Only 30 seconds into the second half linebacker Corbin Foster tipped a pass towards Brown, who then intercepted the ball. Nothing would come from the turnover but time. Newton ended up winning 40-20.

The Eagles will travel to Bridge City to face their 3rd 4-A opponent.