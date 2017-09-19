Ex-Boyfriend Accused of Murder in Hyatt Case

After more than year an accusation has come in the death of 20 year old Krystal Hyatt of Newton County. According to Sheriff Billy Rowles, Chief Deputy Cynthia Hall and Newton Police Chief William Jackson have been working tirelessly to solve the mysterious death of the 20 year old mother of three that occurred on February 25, 2016. The call came in from Bon Wier and Hyatt’s body was found on County Road 4087. The death occurred while the former Sheriff Eddie Shannon was still in office and at that time he reported that foul play was not suspected. Sheriff Rowles said that while investigating the case they discovered missing evidence on the case and on other cases as well. The Texas Rangers are still investigating the missing evidence on the cases. Deputy Hall and Chief Jackson were able to find enough evidence to provide a grand jury indictment on 36 year old Adam Wayne Orndorff of Hagerstown, Maryland.

Orndorff is the ex-boyfriend of Hyatt and is currently in jail in Hagerstown. Because Orndorff recently waived his extradition, the Newton County Sheriff’s Department will bring Orndorff back to Newton County where he will await trial. Orndorff may be presented with a plea bargain depending on how the District Attorney’s Office will approach the case.