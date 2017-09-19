Singers Come to the Rescue for Newton County Residents

The Community of Newton would like to give a heartfelt THANK YOU to all that came out and supported the benefit at Grace Bible last Wednesday evening. It was an amazing night of worship, prayer and support for those that were affected by Hurricane Harvey. Brother Randy and Sherri Miller from Tennessee collected donations from churches all over the south to come and show their love and support. It was very humbling to see how people from all over the country wanted to pour into the Southeast Texas area. The donations were given all day Wednesday at Grace Bible to all those in need. Local churches teamed up to provide cleaning supplies and clothing donations to meet the needs of those that lost so much during the rains and floods from Harvey. The evening concluded with a night of worship by the Millers, the Ford Sisters, and the Stanleys with an offering that was presented to the Newton Volunteer Fire Department to use for various needs of the residents in the county.