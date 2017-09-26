Eagles Dismantle 4-A Cardinals

By Jon Meek

Photo by edtracy.com

The 3-A number 5 ranked Eagles traveled into week four at 2-0 facing their third 4-A opponent, the Bridge City Cardinals. Bridge City had just suffered a loss to West Orange Stark the previous week and looked to rebound at home. Newton got the ball first and Bridge City defense held them to a quick 3 and out. The Cardinals took advantage of the early defense and slowly drove the ball down the field until 3:12 in the first quarter. That’s when the Cards QB was heavily pressured and threw a pass deep down the field straight into the hands of the Eagles Junior #8 Tamauzia Brown. Only 12 seconds later, Junior QB Josh Foster scrambled 82 yards for the Eagle touchdown.

Bridge City would turn the ball over on downs their next possession and Newton would capitalize. Foster threw a great pass right over the shoulder of Noah Williams for 32 yards down to Newton 11, and with 11:05 left in the 2nd quarter, Darwin Barlow punched it in from 11 yards out.

Newton went on to win 55-14. They will play the East Chambers Buccaneers this Friday night at 7:30 p.m. at Singletary Stadium.