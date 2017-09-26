Newton Elementary Receives Donation from Life Restoration Outreach Center

Life Restoration Outreach Center is a ministry out of Kirbyville, Texas with a big heart to help our local communities. Recently they held a huge event helping local families prepare for back to school. Over 100 volunteers came out that day as well as the Trout Creek Fire Department and held their 6th annual Race Back to School for 2017-2018. After the event the church wanted to reach out to the Newton Elementary School to help meet needs that might not be met. Pictured is some of the materials purchased with the funds given to NES. As you can see, Principal Bonetha Christopher and Assistant Jennifer Walker are very happy to see the help come to their children.