Wellspring Credit Union Newton Welcomes New Branch Manager

Wellspring Credit Union is pleased to announce that Mistie Carpenter has been promoted to the position of Branch Manager/Loan Officer of their Newton Branch. Mistie comes to Newton from the Mauriceville Branch of Wellspring where she served as a Senior Loan Officer for the last five years.

Former Branch Manager, Danielle Dedrick has replaced the retiring branch manager in the Orange Branch of Wellspring. We wish her the best in her new opportunity.

Wellspring was originally chartered in 1958 as Orange Firestone Employees Federal Credit Union. The credit union continued to grow and in 1999 received its charter to become a community-based credit union. In 2014 the credit union rebranded to Wellspring Credit Union. Wellspring, defined ass “an abundant source” describes the personality of the credit union as a unique resource for the members in meeting their many financial needs. The Newton Branch opened in the summer of 2015 and continues to grow. Mistie has a passion for helping others. “I am excited about this new opportunity to get to know and serve the residents of Newton and surrounding areas. I care about people and helping meet their financial needs,” states Mistie.