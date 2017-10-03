Buccaneers No Match for Eagles

By Jon Meek

Photo by edtracy.com

The No. 5 Newton Eagles that are now 4-0, hosted the East Chambers Buccaneers Friday night. The Eagles looked to finish off the pre-district schedule with a win and they would do that in high-flying fashion. The game started with punts from both teams. On East Chamber’s second possession they punted again, this time to #10 Noah Williams. Williams made some shifty moves from one side of the field to the other and returned the punt 80-yards for the Eagle touchdown.

The Eagles came out on top 60-17.

The team is on bye this week and will play Crockett on Friday, October 13 in Crockett.