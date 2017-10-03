See Ya at the Pole … Powerful

Photo courtesy Jana Simmons

See Ya at the Pole was observed at Newton schools and throughout the nation on Wednesday, September 27. Each campus held prayer for various needs such as the nation, families, our president, and many more important issues the nation is facing. The impact that student led prayer has is powerful and the movement expects great things as an effect of their gathering. Many students on each campus gathered with some community members, youth and children’s pastors to agree for a move of God in our nation.