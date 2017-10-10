Burkeville Welders Take 1st Place At LIT Tournament

Wednesday, October 4, 2017, Mr. David Hadnot and his welding group at Burkeville ISD participated in the welding tournament at Lamar Institute of Technology in Beaumont. Burkeville ISD is beyond proud of these kids and their amazing welding skills. Junior – 1st – Trinidy Ashmore; 14th – Hailey Hicks; 15th – Grace Smith, Senior; 1st – Gage Elliott; 8th – Trent Hall; 9th – Ethan Miller; 12th – Cody Sims; 13th – Ethan Low; 1st place winners Junior – Trinidy Ashmore; Senior – Gage Elliott. Congratulations!