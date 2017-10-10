Miss Pink Out Crowned for 2017

The Miss Pink Out pageant was held Saturday, October 7 at the Newton Elementary Auditorium. The event was a complete success raising money for a cure to cancer. The 2017 winners in the pageant were Baby Tot – Bexley Ozan; Tincy Tot – Brittlyn Kroner; Tiny Tot – Allison Greer; Petite Miss – Kimber Smith; Little Miss – Emersyn Potgieter; Junior Miss – Austyn Cochran; Teen Miss – Kinley Shillings; Miss Pink Out 2017 – Kelsey Payne. Miss Pink Out Raffle Ticket Winner was Tinsley Flanigan. Congratulations to all those that supported the cause and participated in the pageant. It was a great evening for everyone that attended.