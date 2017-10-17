Eagles Have Huge Win Over Crockett

| | 0

Photo courtesy Heather Foster

Story by Jon Meek

The #4 ranked Newton Eagles, who are 5-0, started District play Friday night against a familiar foe – the Crockett Bulldogs.  The pre-game was very emotional.  The Bulldogs had recently lost a member of the team in a car accident.  In his honor the captains and Head Coach W.T. Johnston met with the family at midfield for the coin toss.  It was a memorable moment.

The Bulldogs kicked to start and the Eagles wasted very little time putting up the first points of the game.  Josh Foster passed to Galen Kellum for a 30-yard gain and then with only two minutes gone in the game, Barlow punched in six points.

The Eagles won their first District game – 71 to 8, making them 5-0 on the season.  This week we celebrate Homecoming 2017 and face Garrison.

 

Posted in Top Stories

Leave a Comment