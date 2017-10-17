Gulf Coast Health Center, Inc. Coming to Town to Serve the Newton Area

Gulf Coast is now serving the area through a mobile medical unit that will be stationed at Newton’s Welcome Center each Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. starting October 16-December 18. They accept all major insurance plans, including Medicaid, CHIP, Medicare, and TX Women’s Health Program.

Uninsured patients are welcome but are required to present proof of income at the time of their visit in order to qualify for a sliding scale fee discount per Federal Poverty Guidelines.