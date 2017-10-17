Judge Gibbs-Walker, District Judge 1-A Seeks Re-Election

I am happy to announce my intention to seek re-election, as a Republican to the office of District Judge 1-A of the State of Texas. It has been an honor to serve Jasper, Newton and Tyler counties, and with your help, I look forward to continuing in that service. My experience and 20 plus years of practicing law has prepared me for the position along with the past 3 years of judicial training both on the bench and in the classroom, all allowing me to better serve our District.

As District Judge, I’ve had to make hard, heart-wrenching decisions. It’s the nature of the job I’m asking you for. If allowed to continue to serve, I assure you I will continue to hold up equal justice for each and every citizen with truth and discernment. I am asking for your vote to continue being Judge of District 1-A and I covet your prayers.