NHS Homecoming Court 2017

Homecoming King candidates – Davien Johnson, son of Brandi Johnson, NHS Class of 2000 and Damien Johnson; Corbin Foster, son of Heather Foster, NHS Class of 1996 and Joseph Foster, NHS Class of 1994; Kyle Adams, son of Traci Adams, NHS Class of 1990 and Mike Adams, NHS Class of 1977; Evander Williams, son of Rhonda Williams, NHS Class of 1990 and Eric Williams, NHS Class of 1993.

Homecoming Queen candidates – Chadani Hester, daughter of Latasha Seastrunk and Kenneth Seastrunk, NHS Class of 1984; Caitlin Phillips, daughter of Karen Phillips, NHS Class of 1998 and Robert Phillips; Hallie Barlow, daughter of Michelle Gilder, NHS Class of 1996 and Deon Barlow (father) and Willie Gilder (step-father); Blair Dougharty, daughter of Deanna Dougharty, NHS Class of 1991 and Steven Dougharty, NHS Class of 1988.

The King and Queen will be announced at the Coronation Ceremony at Friday night’s Homecoming game.