Weeks Announces Candidacy for Newton County Judge

TO THE CITIZENS OF NEWTON COUNTY:

My name is Kenneth Weeks and I am excited to announce my intention to file as a candidate for Newton County Judge in the 2018 Republican primary election. Now, more than ever, Newton County is in need of a strong, common-sense, conservative leader inside and outside of the courthouse. I want to be that leader for you and all of Newton County.

I would greatly appreciate your vote for County Judge in the upcoming Republican primary election, and I look forward to meeting you soon!