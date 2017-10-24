Homecoming Winners Announced

At Saturday’s Homecoming Parade, the Grand Prize went to 101 Dalmations – Newton Elementary Pre-K. The float was created with such detail … they even included Horace and Jasper (the bad guys)! Congratulations!

The Newton Feed Store/4-H Float won 1st in the Commercial Division. Charlotte’s Web was complete with a live “Wilbur” which was actually Olivia, playing the part of Wilbur.

The Kindergarten Float “The Cowboys” won 1st in the School Division. Certainly the cutest cowboys in the parade!

The Class of 1967 won 1st place in the Group Division with Cool Hand Luke.

The Class of 1982 won the Spirit Award for their reunion float.