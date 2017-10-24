Newton Athletes compete in State Aquatics Meet

Athletes from Newton competed with the Golden Triangle Champs swim team at the State Meet in College Station last weekend. Samantha Meek competed in her 7th Fall Classic and picked up gold and bronze medals. In their first Fall Classic, Vivian Siau won a gold and two bronze medals and John Siau, two golds and a silver medal. These athletes had an amazing time and represented Newton well. Pictured left to right are Vivian Siau, Samantha Meek, Coach Donnie Meek and John Siau.