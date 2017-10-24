The Eagles Spank the Bulldogs

By Jon Meek

Friday night featured the exciting Homecoming game in Newton. Newton vs. Garrison would prove to be ‘Business as Usual’ for the Eagles. Although the game started out slow, the Eagles got it going with only 4:24 left in the 1st quarter. Facing a 4th and long, Newton lined up in punt formation. Tamauzia Brown would line up for kicking duties, then the Eagles made a quick change. Newton lined up Brown closer to snap and faked the punt. Brown juked inside and back out and flew down the sidelines, stiff arming the last would be tacker to the ground and scoring from 60 yards out.

Newton ended up winning the game 58-0. The Eagles will play the Corrigan Bulldogs away on Friday, October 27.