Eagles Coast

By Jon Meek

Photo by Heather Foster Photography

The #4 ranked Newton Eagles who are now 7-0, traveled to Corrigan Friday night for their 3rd district matchup of the year. It was a very chilly night in Corrigan with a steady wind and a temperature that would drop into the low 40s by kickoff. The Eagles did their usual amazing thing, scoring early and often. A run from Darwin Barlow from 13 yards out started the scoring and Tamauzia Brown added two points, making the score 8-0 with only about one minute gone in the 1st quarter. Newton’s defense held Corrigan all night. All State Senior Linebacker Corbin Foster hit 100 tackles and Jadrian McGraw, Ty Seastrunk and Kristian Paulette all had good performances on defense.

Not much would change after halftime as the Eagles coasted to a 52-0 win.

The Eagles will face the Hemphill Hornets at home on November 3 at 7:30 p.m. Purple Pride Never Dies!