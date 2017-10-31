Holmes Announces Candidacy for Newton County Judge

To all the Newton County residents.

I, Ricky Holmes announce my intention to seek the political office of County Judge in the upcoming election. I and my wife Kim are lifelong residents and have raised our three daughters here in Newton County.

I would like to run for this office to serve all of the Newton County residents and to make a better life for our children and grandchildren. I ask that you seek wisdom when you vote.

May God Bless You All, Ricky Holmes.

