Honor and Remember our Veterans

The first Newton County Memorial Monument Dedication of Names was held on Veterans Day, November 11, 1998. Since then over 1,000 names have been added to the monument. Of that number, 45 died in the service of their country.

Recently the wife of a fallen soldier on national television said we need to tell their stories and remember what they did. Several years ago, Mary Elizabeth Fortenberry wrote articles for us titled, “Know Your Veterans.” She will share some of the stories of those who paid the ultimate sacrifice during the Veterans Day Program this year. This year’s program will be held at the Howard Civic Center on November 10th at 1 p.m.

You might not know: The stained glass window “Christ in the Garden of Gethsemane” at First Baptist Church is in memory of one who fought and died in Belgium. A young Deweyville sailor died at Iwo Jima. A young Burkeville soldier died taking a Pacific Island needed for the Enola Gay to land in route to drop the atomic bomb. Those important and valuable pieces of history are only part of what Mary Fortenberry will be sharing. The Newton High School Band and the Newton Elementary Choir will be sharing patriotic songs at the event. The public is invited and encouraged to attend and support those that have given so much for our freedom.