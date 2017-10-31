It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year

Newton’s Annual Lighted Christmas Parade will be held on Saturday, November 26th around the Courthouse Square in downtown Newton. The line-up begins at 5:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church, and the parade begins at 6 p.m. In addition to the parade, the Toy Brigade will be cooking and selling hamburgers (Mel Burgers) and Ribeye Sandwiches as a way to raise funds. Sales will start at 3 p.m. at the Train Depot. They will have a variety of other things too, including hot chocolate, chili dogs, frito pies, sodas, candy apples, etc. We will also have “Heart Of Christmas” contest for a chance to win a home visit from Santa or a giant children’s Christmas stocking.

All parade entries need to be lit, if possible, and horses and ATVs are also welcome. However, organizers warn that extremely loud or vulgar music will not be tolerated. We are also cautioning those who throw candy to remember that the parade will be at night, and the candy needs to be thrown across the pavement to avoid any injury. Additionally, we ask that NO ONE dress as Santa. The official Santa Claus will be heading up the parade on a Newton fire truck.

For more information, call Captain Melanie Smith at 409-594-3407, or Assistant Chief Karen Adams at 409-383-7261. The cost of a booth space is $20. Vendors will set up on the courthouse square.