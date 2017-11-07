The Lady Eagles had a phenomenal season going all the way to Round 2 in the playoffs. Regretfully, they fell to the Brazos Lady Cougars on Thursday, November 2. Coach Rosie Mays was extremely proud of the girls hard work and said, “We may have to settle for Bi-District Champions/Area Finalists this year and work up another step next season. We played well in the first game 23-25 but couldn’t pull anything off in the last two. It was a great season and thanks so much for all the support.”