Eagles Devour Hornets

Story by Jon Meek – Photo by Sherry Tracy

The Hornets of Hemphill traveled to Newton on Friday night to face the unbeaten Eagles in their 4th district match up of the season. Newton won the toss. It all started with Darwin Barlow. He quickly took the first play of the game and got 15 yards. Then the very next play, Josh Foster handed the ball to Tamauzia Brown on a reverse sweep pass. Brown found Noah Williams 57 yards down the field for the touchdown. Caleb Colon added the extra point and it was 7-0 Eagles.

Just before halftime the Hornets threw up a desperate pass but guess who was in the right place? Tamauzia Brown grabbed his 10th interception of the season. After halftime the Eagles quickly added up the scores. Final score 75-0. The Eagles win the district title.

The Eagles will travel to Frankston on Friday to finish off the regular season against an Indian squad that has yet to have a win this season.