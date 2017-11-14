Fillyaw Announces Candidacy for Newton County Judge

My name is Bobby Fillyaw and I am announcing my candidacy for County Judge of Newton County. I grew up in Newton County and graduated from Newton High School. I attended and received a degree from Stephen F. Austin State University and later graduated from the Economic Development Institute at the University of Oklahoma.

My wife, Lana, and I are also owners of a small business. We have Lanmark Staffing which provides temporary and permanent placement employees to various companies all over Southeast Texas. I also work for LJA Engineering which provides civil engineering services for local governments all over the state of Texas.

I remember “growing up” inside the Newton County Courthouse. During those days there was a great spirit of cooperation and a group of dedicated, Christian leaders with the same agenda looking to bring positive growth to Newton County. I look forward to getting to know more of you and answer the questions you may have for me as the elections grow near.