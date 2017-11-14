Hats Off to a Great Season

The Newton Middle School Eagles football teams had a great season, one that included an undefeated 7th grade team. Congratulations guys for a job well done. Congrats to the coaches as well, Coach Campbell, Coach Diggles, and Coach Kelley for their guidance and instruction. The future certainly looks bright for the Eagles with these guys waiting in the wings! Here they paused for a picture saying ‘Thank You’ to the JJ Watt Foundation for the new uniforms they proudly wore this season.

Picture courtesy of Heather Foster/Newton Sports Page.