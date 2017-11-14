Let the Giving Begin

‘Tis the season to give! With the holidays quickly approaching, the Newton Food Share ministry is gearing up for a big season to share food with those who might not have a holiday meal to enjoy. Shown is Deacon James Bean of New Jerusalem Church with just one of the three pallets of rice donated to the Newton Food Share on October 26, 2017. The New Jerusalem Church donated 1,512 pounds in convenient one pound microwavable containers. A great big “Thank You” from the Newton Food Share. If you are interested in supporting the vision behind the ministry, contact Joe Miller at 409-383-9564.