The Eagles are off to the Playoffs

By Jon Meek

Photo by Heather Foster

The #4 ranked Eagles who are now 9-0, finished off the regular season with a win over Frankston Friday night, 47-0. Newton quickly forced Frankston to punt. In only one minute and 35 seconds, Darwin Barlow put up the first points and Caleb Colon added the extra point, 7-0 Eagles. Barlow scored again only two minutes later on a 10-yard run. Newton’s defense stepped up and shut Frankston down. Kevin Watson bulldozed 35-yards and then Tamauzia Brown caught a bullet pass from Josh Foster for another Newton touchdown.

The Eagles will face Arp on Thursday, November 16 at 7:30 p.m. in San Augustine. You can listen live on KTXJ 102.7, Setxsports.com, thecube, Facebook @ Newton Eagles Texas Football page and on Twitter @ NewtonEaglesTF.

Zach Gulley is shown with the ‘Pick Six’ against Frankston.