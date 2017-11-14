The Eagles are off to the Playoffs

| | 0

By Jon Meek

Photo by Heather Foster

The #4 ranked Eagles who are now 9-0, finished off the regular season with a win over Frankston Friday night, 47-0.  Newton quickly forced Frankston to punt.  In only one minute and 35 seconds, Darwin Barlow put up the first points and Caleb Colon added the extra point, 7-0 Eagles.  Barlow scored again only two minutes later on a 10-yard run.  Newton’s defense stepped up and shut Frankston down.  Kevin Watson bulldozed 35-yards and then Tamauzia Brown caught a bullet pass from Josh Foster for another Newton touchdown.

The Eagles will face Arp on Thursday, November 16 at 7:30 p.m. in San Augustine.  You can listen live on KTXJ 102.7, Setxsports.com, thecube, Facebook @ Newton Eagles Texas Football page and on Twitter @ NewtonEaglesTF.

Zach Gulley is shown with the ‘Pick Six’ against Frankston.

Posted in Top Stories

Leave a Comment